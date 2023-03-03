After their embarrassment in the KNVB Cup, Utrecht lost 2-1 at home to Fortuna Sittard.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Utrecht missed out on the KNVB Cup semi-finals with a shock 4-1 defeat against amateur side Spakenburg earlier this week. The home crowd were expecting some response against Fortuna Sittard.
The first half was not a spectacle but after an hour, Utrecht had the lead with Tasos Douvikas netting after Mike van der Hoorn’s effort was blocked.
The lead only lasted ten minutes before Kristijan Bistrovic drove forward and finished well past Vasillis Barkas to make it 1-1. Tijjani Noslin then took advantage of some sloppy defending to put Fortuna Sittard ahead.
The home crowd were furious and let the team know exactly how they felt as Utrecht slumped to another defeat. They are still seventh while Fortuna is in 11th.