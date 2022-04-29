Rick Kruys finally got his first win as Utrecht interim head coach as they saw off NEC 1-0 on Friday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Kruys made a surprising decision to include young 18-year-old midfielder Rocco Robert Shein in his starting eleven. The Estonian is on loan from FC Flora this season and has impressed for Jong Utrecht.
The hosts had the better chances in the first-half but Mattijs Branderhorst had a strong game in the NEC goal. Hidde ter Avest, Anastasios Douvikas, Quinten Timber, and Djevencio van der Kust all could not find a way past the stopper.
In the 77th minute, Utrecht had the lead with Douvikas netting from close range after Branderhorst had initially kept out an effort from Mike van der Hoorn.
NEC only came out of their shells after the goal and Jonathan Okita almost equalised but his header was kept out by Fabian de Keijzer.
Utrecht took the three points and they end their six-game winless run. They move above Vitesse Arnhem into sixth, while NEC remains in 10th.