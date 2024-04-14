Utrecht can still hope of a fifth placed finish in the Eredivisie this season after a 2-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles.
Both sides went into the game on the same points and are on course for the European playoffs. However, fifth and an automatic European spot is also achievable.
Early on, in-form Sam Lammers opened the scoring with a cool finish after being set up by Jens Toornstra.
Utrecht then failed to kill the game and Go Ahead Eagles deservedly equalised before the break with Gerrit Nauber‘s header finding the corner.
The second half was a tight affair and chances were few and far between. It seemed the game was going to fizzle to a 1-1 draw but in stoppage time, Can Bozgodan headed in a winner for Utrecht.
The victory means Utrecht is now seventh, three points ahead of Go Ahead Eagles, while Ajax in fifth are only three points ahead.