FC Utrecht have confirmed the signing of AS Monaco defender Arthur Zagre on a two-year loan deal.
The left-back joined AS Monaco for €10 million two seasons ago from PSG, but was loaned last season to Dijon FCO.
The 19-year-old now makes the move to Utrecht on a two-year loan deal, but the Eredivisie side have the option to make the deal permanent.
Zagre told the club’s website, “I know that FC Utrecht is a large club in the Netherlands, which has a beautiful view of the game. The attacking football that FC Utrecht plays appeals to me.”