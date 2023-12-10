FC Utrecht continued their fine form with a 2-0 win at Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Utrecht went into the game on a seven-game unbeaten run under Ron Jans and after only ten minutes, Victor Jansen slotted in a cross to put them 1-0 up in Deventer.
Bart Ramselaar then quickly doubled the lead with a fierce strike into the roof of the net.
Utrecht goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas then kept the hosts out, and even when he was beaten, Hidde ter Avest was there to clear a Victor Edvardsen effort off the line.
In the second half, Utrecht came close to adding a third but Ramselaar’s effort came back off the post.
The win lifts Utrecht into 13th while Go Ahead Eagles are still sixth.