Utrecht came from behind to defeat Sparta Rotterdam 3-1 to set up a European Playoff final against Go Ahead Eagles.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After nervy opening half an hour, Sparta took the lead as Jonathan de Guzman put a corner on the head of Tobias Lauritsen and the striker found the net.
Before the break, Utrecht equalised with Ryan Flamingo scoring via the inside of the post.
Early in the second half, Lauritsen went close for Sparta before Souffian El Karouani had a lovely goal disallowed for offside at the other end.
As the half went on, the hosts took control and it was no surprise when Sam Lammers ruthlessly made it 2-1. Just before the end, Victor Jensen eased any nerves in the crowd by adding a third.
This weekend, Utrecht will take on Go Ahead Eagles for a place in the Conference League.