Utrecht have sacked head coach Rene Hake after a poor run of form.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Hake was appointed Utrecht head coach in 2020 after spells in charge of FC Emmen, FC Twente and SC Cambuur. Last season the club reached the European playoff final before going down to Feyenoord.
Utrecht entered this campaign with ambitions to challenge the top four but they have been erratic and currently sit 7th and 12 points behind fifth-placed AZ Alkmaar. The 3-1 loss to Groningen at the weekend was the final straw for the club’s board, and Hake was sacked on Tuesday.
Assistant coach Rick Kruys will take over until the end of the season.