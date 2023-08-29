Michael Silberbauer has been sacked as head coach of Utrecht after a poor start to the season.
Utrecht have lost all three of their opening games in the Eredivisie and this comes after the club signed a number of new players in the summer.
Technical director Jordy Zuidam told the Utrecht website, “The end of last season and the start of the season were not as we had hoped. During the season we regularly evaluate with the head coach, as we have done now.
“Together we came to the conclusion that there was no upward trend in the development and growth of the team and, linked to that, the results lagged behind. The goal of playing with more energy and offensive intentions has not been achieved enough. Those are difficult conversations, in which we have been open and honest with each other. Of course it is difficult that this is the conclusion of the conversations we have had, especially when you see that Michael has given everything to bring about the growth and development. It is a difficult decision and a disappointing day, also because Michael is really a club man.”
Silberbauer was only appointed as head coach of Utrecht halfway through last season but becomes the first Eredivisie coach to lose his job this season.