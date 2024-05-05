Victor Jensen scored the only goal of the game as Utrecht defeated Vitesse Arnhem 1-0.
It has been a busy week off the pitch for Vitesse with the club raising over one million euros from a crowdfunding campaign. Under the watchful eye of new trainer John van den Brom, they visited Utrecht.
Gyan de Regt got the first big chance of the clash but the Vitesse attacker saw his effort blocked by Nick Viergever. It then remained an open game but chances came more for Vitesse.
Kacper Kozlowski hit the bar for the visitors with a header while Paxten Aaronson was denied by a good save. Victor Jensen made his entrance for Utrecht at the break and he broke the deadlock with a curled effort in the 48th minute.
Vitesse could not respond to going behind and Utrecht took the three points which moves them sixth. Vitesse are bottom and will officially end the season with the lowest points total ever.