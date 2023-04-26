FC Utrecht has sealed their first summer signing with Souffian El Karouani agreeing to move to the club from NEC Nijmegen this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Moroccan international has an expiring contract in Nijmegen and the club could not convince him to renew.
El Karouani has now agreed to join Utrecht on a three-year deal. He will replace Django Warmerdam, who is out of contract.
Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam said on the club website, “Souffian is a left back who is strong on the ball, is technically skilled and likes to cover the entire flank. Although he is still young, he has already gained a lot of experience and played matches at the highest level. With us he can continue his development. We are happy that we can add Souffian to our team from next season.
The 22-year-old has made 110 appearances for NEC Nijmegen.