Utrecht kept up their unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory over Heracles Almelo.
On a 14 game unbeaten run and having defeated FC Twente last week, FC Utrecht went into the game against Heracles full of confidence.
Heracles have relegation fears but they managed to frustrate the hosts in the opening period. Hidde ter Avest missed a big chance before the game was postponed for a short period due to a light failure in the stadium.
In the second half, Utrecht continued to push and ten minutes from time, Victor Jensen slotted in a cross at the back post to finally make it 1-0.
The win now lifts Utrecht up to 7th in the table while Heracles is 14th.