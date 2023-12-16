FC Utrecht could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against RKC Waalwijk.
Utrecht had been on an eight-game unbeaten run and they began the game strongly looking for the lead. It came in the 28th minute when Victor Jensen capitalised on some sloppy defending.
Before the break, the visitors were awarded a penalty after a clumsy foul by Mats Seuntjens. Michiel Kramer’s spot kick was saved by Vasilios Barkas, but the goalkeeper was deemed to come off his line so it was ordered to be retaken.
The home crowd were furious and objects were thrown on the pitch causing the game to be abandoned for a short while. When it resumed, Kramer made it 1-1 with a better penalty.
The first big chance of the second half was for RKC but Denilho Cleonise shot wildly over the bar after being played through by Chris Lokesa.
Utrecht pushed for a late winner but there was no further goals. Utrecht are 13th while RKC is 15th.