Utrecht have confirmed the signing of Greek striker Anastasios Douvikas from Volos NFC.
Utrecht have reportedly beat off competition from Anderlecht and Greek top sides to sign the 21-year-old, who will make the move to the Cathedral City in the summer. Douvikas has signed a four-year deal.
The striker joined Volos NFC in the summer of 2020 from Asteras Tripolis and he has since scored 13 goals and added three assists in 32 games. He has also made his debut for the Greek national team, so far earning a single cap.
Douvakis told the Utrecht website, “After hearing about FC Utrecht’s interest in the club, I deepened my knowledge of the club. I am a hard worker and always give the maximum and I think in that respect I fit excellently at FC Utrecht.”