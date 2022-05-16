FC Utrecht have confirmed the arrival of Nick Viergever on a two-year deal from Greuther Fürth.
The experienced centre-back couldn’t prevent Greuther Furth from being relegated in the German Bundesliga this season and he has now been allowed to depart.
Utrecht confirmed Viergever’s arrival on Monday with the 32-year-old signing a two-year deal. The former Ajax and PSV Eindhoven defender returns to the Eredivisie.
Viergever is Utrecht’s fourth signing of the summer already with Taylor Booth, Luuk Brouwers and Joshua Rawlins all joining already.