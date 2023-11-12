FC Utrecht battled back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw against Excelsior.
Utrecht failed to take control in the first half and just before the break, they were lucky not to fall behind as Troy Parrot hit the post.
In the 53rd minute, Couhaib Driouech surprised Utrecht goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas to make it 1-0 for the visitors. Barkas then made a double save to deny Parrott before Lazaros Lamprou headed in a second.
Can Bozdogan’s shot from distance brought Utrecht back into the game and in stoppage time, Modibo Sagnan headed in an equaliser to earn a point.
Utrecht is 15th after the point while Excelsior is in 7th.