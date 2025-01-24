Utrecht netted a 91st minute equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against Heracles Almelo.
Utrecht were the better side in the opening stages but they couldn’t turn their dominance into a lead. Sebastien Haller came close but his backheel was kept out.
Heracles grew into the game and before the break, Thomas Bruns hit the post with a header. Mario Engels also fired a good chance wide.
It wasn’t too much of a surprise when Heracles took the lead with Bruns netting with a header.
Heracles should have sealed the win but Engels was denied by an excellent save from Vasilios Barkas late on. It appeared that Utrecht were heading for their first loss of 2025 but in the 91st minute, Souffian El Karouani netted an excellent free kick to make it 1-1.
Utrecht stay third while Heracles is in 14th.