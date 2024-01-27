Utrecht came away from Excelsior with a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.
The first 45 minutes was not a spectacle in Rotterdam as both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances.
However, the second half got off to a bright start with Excelsior hitting the woodwork twice through Couhaib Driouech and then Troy Parrott. The latter was then inches away from scoring shortly afterwards.
Utrecht then took the lead in the 63rd minute as Jens Toornstra fired the visitors in front. However, the lead only lasted a minute before Siebe Horemans equalised for the hosts.
Both teams then created further chances before the end but the points were shared in the end. Utrecht is 12th while Excelsior is in 10th.