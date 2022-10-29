Utrecht came from behind to defeat Heerenveen on Saturday afternoon.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Heerenveen dominated the early stages and Utrecht goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas had to make good saves to deny Rami Al Hajj and Amin Sarr.
After half an hour, Heerenveen had their deserved lead with Sydney van Hooijdonk heading in his 25th Eredivisie goal.
Just before the break, Utrecht equalised thanks to an excellent goal from Anastasios Douvikas, who chested down a long ball before hammering it past Andries Noppert.
The hosts also dominated after the break but they missed chances and eventually they were made to pay. Modigo Sagnan fired into the roof of the net to hand Utrecht all three points.
Utrecht climbs above Heerenveen in the table into sixth spot.