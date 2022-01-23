Utrecht came away from Sparta Rotterdam with a comfortable 3-0 victory on Sunday afternoon.
Utrecht had the lead in the 12th minute as Anastasios Douvikas fired in the opener after being set up by Sander van de Streek.
Sparta was looking for an equaliser before the break but they could not break down the Utrecht defence and early in the second half, it was 2-0. Othmane Boussaid set up Mimoun Mahi, who gave Tim Coremans no chance with his finish.
Van de Streek then sealed the victory for Utrecht with a tap-in after being set up by Moussa Sylla.
Utrecht are seventh after the victory, while Sparta remains 16th.