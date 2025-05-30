Michael Reiziger has been forced to make two changes to his Netherlands squad for the upcoming U21 European Championships.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Dirk Proper of NEC Nijmegen suffered a head injury before the end of the season and he has not recovered in time to take his place in the Jong Oranje squad.
Proper has been replaced by Luciano Valente, who has impressed for Groningen this season and is on the verge of joining Feyenoord, according to several reports in the Netherlands.
AZ Alkmaar centre-back Wouter Goes was a surprise omission from the original squad but he has now been called up after Ajax defender Youri Baas pulled out with an injury.