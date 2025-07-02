Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of Groningen midfielder Luciano Valente on a four-year deal.
With Antoni Milambo set to join Brentford, Feyenoord were looking to add a new midfielder to their squad.
Their main target was Valente, who was also being looked at by PSV Eindhoven. Feyenoord has now confirmed the 21-year-old’s arrival for a fee close to €7 million.
Valente, who scored twice for the Netherlands U21’s at the European Championships, signs a contract until 2029.
Valente will wear the 40 shirt and will become the second attacking midfielder to bolster Robin van Persie’s options after Sem Steijn.