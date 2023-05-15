Amourricho van Axel Dongen has signed a new four-year deal with Ajax.
The 18-year-old had an expiring contract in Amsterdam and was being coveted by a number of clubs around Europe.
Ajax have been trying to tie him down and finally they convinced Van Axel Dongen to sign a new four-year contract.
Van Axel Dongen made his first team debut last season under Erik ten Hag but an injury stopped his progress. This season he has 14 appearances for Jong Ajax, scoring once.