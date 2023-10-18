Marco van Basten was not a fan of the Netherlands playing with a 5-3-2 against Greece on Monday evening.
The Netherlands began the game with a 5-3-2 but Koeman switched it to 4-3-3 in the second half. The Netherlands went on to win the game 1-0 and are now almost certainly guaranteed a place in the Euros.
After the game, Marco van Basten spoke with Rondo, “In the first half, the Netherlands was much better anyway. The Dutch team could play football much better from the back, so standing with three defenders against three attackers is not convenient. Why don’t the Netherlands just play 4-3-3? If you have four If you continue to defend, you can still pass from your backs to attack.”
Van Basten understands that defence is key, but less so against a team like Greece, “Of course, you have to make sure you don’t forget your remaining defense, but I find three or five defenders quite complicated. Especially against a defensive team like Greece.”