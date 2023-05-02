Joey Veerman’s suitability for the Netherlands squad was discussed by Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten on Monday evening.
The midfielder was the standout for PSV Eindhoven in their cup win over Ajax on Sunday but Van Basten has some doubts about his pace at the top level.
He said on Rondo, “I also think Joey Veerman is a good footballer. But he is not that fast and that is something you really need at the top. I don’t think he’s that good yet that you say: I’ll take him in anyway. He’s a good player, no doubt, and he helps PSV.”
Danny Koevermans agreed, “It’s nice to watch. But if you talk about the European top or the Dutch national team, I think he might be vulnerable defensively. He did very well against Davy Klaassen, by the way.”
Ruud Gullit has another opinion, “He is an option. France was a drama. Ronald was terribly shocked by that, I think. He will now think: what am I going to do now? He has different options. I wonder who he will choose in his next selection. But what I have seen: Veerman is just calm on the ball.”
Youri Mulder didn’t understand any of the criticism, “He does it better than de Roon and Taylor. Isn’t he three classes better than Taylor? He was also very good defensively (in the cup final). He was really good. He won the ball. That is what Fred Rutten and Ruud van Nistelrooij will say to him: if you want to go one step higher in your career, then you also have to master that, in that position. ”