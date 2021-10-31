Marco van Basten does not think Barcelona should have sacked Ronald Koeman.
After weeks of pressure, Koeman was sacked after Barcelona’s 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano last Wednesday. However, things did not immediately improve and Barcelona could only draw 1-1 with Alaves on Saturday.
Speaking to Rondo, Van Basten criticised the decision and he finds it logical that Barcelona are struggling after losing a number of key players, “I think it’s only logical that you don’t perform constantly.
“So I think this is unwise and I don’t think anyone else will do it better. You can see that in the last game. Nothing changes. Sergi is not a miracle doctor either, because then he would have been there a long time ago. I think it’s a shame that Koeman didn’t get the chance.”
Giovanni van Bronckhorst also thinks it was a shame that Koeman was sacked, “It’s sad to see Koeman go now. You give Ronald his favorite club, I know what Barcelona means to him. It’s a shame he can’t finish it.”