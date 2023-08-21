Marco van Basten has expressed his worries about Ajax following their 2-2 draw against Excelsior at the weekend.
Van Basten was a guest on Ziggo Sport show Rondo and he reflected on Ajax’s performance, “It was frighteningly bad. I’m worried about Ajax.
“They got those Forbs for a hefty price, but they didn’t really do special things. Medic was Man of the Match last week, but now for completely different reasons. I don’t see good football players, no initiative. I don’t see a team that dominates and plays from the back. This Ajax is not a team with flair.”
The Ajax legend also took aim at the board, “It’s really nothing. A strange team and a strange club. Because who do you hear now? This is not Ajax, this is FC Amsterdam. In two years it went bad very quickly, that is really bizarre. But who can you address now? Mislintat just got in and spends all the money, just hoping it gets spent on the right players. I really have my doubts.”