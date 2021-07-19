Heerenveen have boosted their defence with the signing of Sven van Beek on a free transfer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 26-year-old was a free agent after leaving Feyenoord at the end of the season but he has now signed a two-year deal in Friesland.
The 26-year-old centre-back has had an injury hit career but he made 153 appearances for Feyenoord. Last season, Van Beek was loaned to Willem II.
Van Beek becomes Heerenveen’s fourth signing of the summer after Xavier Mous, Milan van Ewijk and Filip Stevanovic.