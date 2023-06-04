After a dramatic final day of the season, Royal Antwerp sealed a historic league title.
Antwerp went into the final day of the season top but two other clubs could also have taken the title if Mark van Bommel’s side slipped up.
Vincent Janssen, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Gyrano Kerk all started the clash away at Genk and the latter scored an important equaliser in the 58th minute. Genk would retake the lead but Toby Alderweireld equalised in the 94th minute to seal a dramatic 2-2 draw.
Elsewhere, Union Saint-Gilloise had led Club Brugge but they let that slip with Noa Lang netting in a 3-1 win for the visitors, which helped Antwerp take the title by one point.
It is a first league title for Antwerp since 1957 and seals a double for the club that has already lifted the Belgian cup.
The success is celebrated in the Netherlands as Marc Overmars is director at the club, while Calvin Stengs is also on loan at the club. The club can now prepare for a place in the Champions League.