Royal Antwerp has confirmed Mark van Bommel as their new head coach on a two-year deal.
Marc Overmars is the director of the Belgian side and Van Bommel was the man he had set his sights on for weeks as he looked for a new head coach. On Thursday, the official confirmation finally came.
Van Bommel signs a deal until the summer of 2024 and he will be assisted by Andries Ulderink and John Stegeman.
Van Bommel has been out of work since being sacked by Wolfsburg in October of last year. Before that, the 45-year-old was in charge of PSV Eindhoven.
The former midfielder takes over the club that finished fourth in the Belgian league and he will have Europa Conference League football to prepare for next season. He will also coach young Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha, who joined Antwerp from Sparta last January.