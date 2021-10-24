Mark van Bommel has been sacked by Wolfsburg after only 13 games in charge of the German side.
On Saturday, Wolfsburg lost 2-0 at home to Freiburg to extend the club’s winless streak to eight games. That proved to be the final straw for the club’s board who sacked the former midfielder.
Van Bommel was appointed the Wolfsburg head coach in the summer and had a promising start at the club, but they are now eighth and only have two points from their opening three games in the Champions League.
Van Bommel was previously sacked by PSV Eindhoven in his only other managerial role. Quoted by Voetbal International, Van Bommel said, “I am surprised and disappointed because I am convinced that together we could have put things back on the right path and found the way to success. I wish the team that they can turn it around quickly.”