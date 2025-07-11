PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of AZ Alkmaar winger Ruben van Bommel on a five-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With Noa Lang set to join Napoli, the news broke last week that PSV Eindhoven wanted to sign Van Bommel from AZ Alkmaar.
A fee of around €15 million was agreed and the 20-year-old has now returned to Eindhoven, having spent time in the PSV academy before joining MVV Maastricht.
Van Bommel joined AZ Alkmaar in 2023 and went on to make 53 appearances in the Eredivisie, scoring nine goals. He was also part of the Netherlands U21 side that reached the semi-finals of the European Championships.
It is the first time that PSV has spent more than €9 million on a player from a fellow Eredivisie club. For AZ Alkmaar, it is the second winger to leave the club in recent weeks after Jayden Addai joined Como in Italy.