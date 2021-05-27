Mark van Bommel will be the new head coach of Wolfsburg and will sign a two-year deal with the Bundesliga side.
After guiding Wolfsburg to fourth place and the Champions League, head coach Oliver Glasner has left to become head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt.
According to Voetbal International, Van Bommel will now be appointed as the new head coach on a two-year deal. He will take with him Kevin Hofland as his assistant.
It is Van Bommel’s first job since he left PSV Eindhoven in December 2019 and he will be aiming to have more success in Germany with the club that has Wout Weghorst on their books.
There are already rumours that Mohamed Ihattaren, Michal Sadlik (both PSV) and Volendam centre-back Micky van de Ven are targets for Van Bommel this summer.