The Netherlands took a big step towards the U21 European Championships next summer after defeating Sweden 4-2.
After the slender 1-0 win over Gibraltar, Michael Reiziger made changes to his eleven with Kenneth Taylor, Sontje Hansen and Emmanuel Emegha all starting.
It was the hosts that took the lead with Sebastian Nanasi seeing a shot deflect off Hansen past Calvin Raatsie. However, the lead only lasted three minutes before Hansen equalised with a strike high into the net.
The Netherlands then dominated and the lead came after an hour with Ruben van Bommel slotted cooly into the bottom corner after Youri Regeer hit the post.
Noah Ohio then made it 3-1 in the 92nd minute with his five goal in six games for Jong Oranje. Noah Persson brought Sweden back into the game before Van Bommel wrapped up the win just before the end.
It is now six wins out of six for the Netherlands and they are now eight points ahead of second-placed Georgia, who have a game in hand.