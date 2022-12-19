Royal Antwerp head coach Mark van Bommel has discussed the possible arrival of Daley Blind in January.
The experienced full-back is set to depart Ajax after reaching an agreement with the club to let him leave on a free transfer.
Royal Antwerp were instantly linked to the defender with Marc Overmars the technical director of the club.
Speaking at his press conference on Monday, Mark van Bommel said according to Het Nieuwsblad, “I wouldn’t mind if he comes. Marc Overmars and I are in constant consultation. Everyone is looking around the market. I do expect that we will do something.”
Royal Antwerp are currently third in the Belgian league and have Calvin Stengs, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Vincent Janssen as part of their squad.