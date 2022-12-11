Ruben van Bommel was once again on the scoresheet for MVV Maastricht on Sunday and he is being tipped for the top.

The 18-year-old, son of Mark van Bommel, is a winger and netted his fifth goal of the season in the 2-1 loss against VVV-Venlo on Sunday.

ESPN presenter Hans Kray Jr is impressed by the forward and is tipping him for the top, “Ruben van Bommel is a hanging left winger. He is a bit more like his grandfather, Bert van Merwijk. Ruben has acceleration, depth and good technique.

“I think Ruben looks a bit like Ángel Di María in his dribbling – and I remain careful. He is a really good player, I expect a lot of progress from him. He is definitely heading towards the top of the Eredivisie.”

Van Bommel played for PSV Eindhoven’s academy before making the move to MVV in 2020.




