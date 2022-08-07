AZ Alkmaar bounced back from their Europa Conference League defeat to Dundee United with a 2-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Riechedly Bazoer, Jesper Karlsson and Jens Odgaard were still missing for AZ, who handed a first start to 19-year-old winger Myron van Brederode.
Just like in the loss to Dundee United, AZ Alkmaar lacked inspiration in the first-half, which lacked any clear cut chances and finished goalless.
Bas Kuipers almost gave Go Ahead the lead early in the second half but his header from close range was saved well by Hobie Verhulst.
AZ then poured forward and eventually the opening goal came in the 70th minute. A nice move ended with Vangelis Pavlidis applying the finish.
Dani de Wit then escaped a red card for the hosts after referee Allard Lindhout was advised to look at an alleged elbow. VAR thought it was a red but the referee decided on a yellow.
Before the end, the impressive van Brederode sealed the victory with a finish from in front of goal.
AZ must now turn around their European clash on Thursday when they host Dundee United.