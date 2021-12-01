Giovanni van Bronckhorst made it three wins out of three as Rangers FC boss after they defeated Hibernian 1-0.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Van Bronckhorst saw his side dominate the first half but they could not take the lead despite chances for Ianis Hagi and Alfredo Morelos.
In the second half, Hibernian continued to frustrate Rangers until substitute Kemar Roofe netted the winning goal in the 85th minute.
Van Bronckhorst side are now seven points clear of Celtic at the top of the table after the victory.