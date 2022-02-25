Rangers head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst was delighted after his side knocked Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League.
The Scottish side defeated Dortmund 4-2 in Germany last week and sealed their progression on Thursday with a 2-2 draw.
After the game, Van Bronckhorst spoke to ESPN, “It was great. You know what it can be like at Ibrox, we needed that today to win against Dortmund. I’m happy for everyone. We fought hard and knew we had to be very dynamic today.
“This is a very excellent performance against a very excellent team. Dortmund missed Haaland, but the quality they have is fantastic.”
Speaking on his time so far as Rangers boss, Van Bronckhorst added, “I’m coming back to a place where I’ve had great moments and as a coach it’s going great too. We work hard for this. If it works out, you’ll be happy for the club and the team. I’m really enjoying it.”