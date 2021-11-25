Giovanni van Bronckhorst began his Rangers reign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday.
Van Bronckhorst was appointed Rangers boss last week but he only observed the defeat to Hibernian at the weekend from the stand. On Thursday, Van Bronckhorst stood on the touchline at Ibrox for the first time.
After 15 minutes, the home crowd was cheering as Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring. The striker then got his second goal of the game three minutes into the second half to seal the victory.
Rangers are now sure of a top two spot in the group and they progress to the next round. It was therefore a successful debut for Van Bronckhorst.