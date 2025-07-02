Liverpool has announced the appointment of Giovanni van Bronckhorst as an assistant coach to Arne Slot.
John Heitinga departed Slot’s staff this summer to become the head coach of Ajax and his replacement is also a Dutchman.
Van Bronckhorst has decided to join Liverpool’s coaching staff with the Premier League champions confirming the appointment on Wednesday.
For Van Bronckhorst, it his his first job back in football since his position at Besiktas ended last year. Previously, he had been head coach of Feyenoord and Rangers, along with a stint in China with Guangzhou FC.
During his playing career, Van Bronckhorst did have a spell in England with Arsenal.