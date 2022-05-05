Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers have reached the Europa League final after a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig at Ibrox.
Rangers went into the game with a 1-0 deficit after the first leg but after only 24 minutes the game was turned around. James Tavernier gave the Scottish side the lead before Glen Kamara quickly made it 2-0.
An excellent finish from Christopher Nkunku leveled the tie in the second half, but Rangers would progress to the final after John Lundstram made it 3-1 with ten minutes left.
Van Bronckhorst’s side will now meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the competition. The German side knocked out West Ham United.