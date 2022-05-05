Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers have reached the Europa League final after a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig at Ibrox.

Rangers went into the game with a 1-0 deficit after the first leg but after only 24 minutes the game was turned around. James Tavernier gave the Scottish side the lead before Glen Kamara quickly made it 2-0.

An excellent finish from Christopher Nkunku leveled the tie in the second half, but Rangers would progress to the final after John Lundstram made it 3-1 with ten minutes left.

Van Bronckhorst’s side will now meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the competition. The German side knocked out West Ham United.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (11889 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter