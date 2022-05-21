Rangers put their Europa League final defeat behind them as they defeated Heart of Midlothian 2-0 in the Scottish cup final on Saturday.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side suffered a heartbreaking penalty loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday but they were looking to end the season on a high note.
Rangers dominated most of the game but they were unable to find a winning goal in ninety minutes. However, they were spared another penalty shootout as goals from Ryan Jack and Scott Wright finally downed Hearts.
Rangers end the season with a trophy, which is their first silverware since Van Bronckhorst became their head coach.