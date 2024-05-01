Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed that he has not yet been contacted by Feyenoord about replacing Arne Slot.
Arne Slot is leaving Feyenoord to become the new head coach of Liverpool and thoughts in Rotterdam have turned to who may replace him.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is available and is one of the names put forward for a possible return to the position he held for four years before he left in 2019.
Speaking to RTL on Wednesday, Van Bronckhorst said, “Feyenoord is of course my club, everyone knows that.
“For me as a fan it’s great now, but I do have a past at the club. Then I think it makes sense that people think of you. At the moment there is nothing going on at all, certainly not.
“I haven’t had to think about it yet, but I’ve had a great time there already. I had a lot of beautiful moments and I cherish them.”