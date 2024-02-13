Giovanni van Bronckhorst is a big fan of RB Leipzig’s Dutch star Xavi Simons.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
During RTL 7’s Champions League coverage of RB Leipzig’s clash with Real Madrid, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Jan Boskamp discussed Xavi Simons.
The midfielder is on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG and has scored seven times and added nine assists in all competitions.
Boskamp said, “You go to the stadium for him. He can play football so well. You can see from the actions he makes that he has played with great players, including at Paris Saint-Germain,”
Van Bronckhorst believes he can eventually star in the starting line-up for PSG, “I think those flying hours at PSV did him good. He trained at FC Barcelona, trained with all those star players at PSG. Maybe it will happen in the future,”
Van Bronckhorst then made a special comparison for the Dutch international, “A bit Messi-like”