Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed why he decided to turn down the opportunity to coach Besiktas.
The Turkish club recently approached Van Bronckhorst to be their new head coach but the move broke down, reportedly because they could not agree a deal with Jean-Paul van Gastel to be his assistant.
However, speaking to RTL, Van Bronckhorst said on interest. “That’s right, yes. There are some clubs that have reported, one of which is specific. But there was no team that made me feel like I wanted to start again. I wouldn’t want to miss the Champions League, so that’s why I’m here,” he joked.
Van Bronckhorst revealed why it didn’t happen, “People naturally think that a club is interested, but you start to delve into everything. In the club, in the position and the selection. Of course also the staff you go with and want to work with. Ultimately you arrive at a total picture, in which You get the feeling that you want to get in or not yet. The latter was the case with me.
“For me it was not the time to join. I am not looking for a club either. I am very happy with how life is now and if there is a nice club, I always want to listen to it.”