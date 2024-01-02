According to Voetbal International, Giovanni van Bronckhorst is close to being named as the new head coach of Besiktas.
The former Netherlands international has previously worked as head coach of Feyenoord and Rangers but has been out of work since leaving the latter in 2022.
Van Bronckhorst is now set for a new job in Turkey but VI adds that there is one snag at the moment before the deal can be announced. Van Bronckhorst wants to take Jean-Paul van Gastel to Besiktas as his assistant but he is currently head coach of NAC Breda.
Van Gastel is open to the role in Turkey but at the moment, NAC Breda has no intention of letting him go. Besiktas is hoping to negotiate a deal with NAC so they can fulfill Van Bronckhorst’s wish.