Giovanni van Bronckhorst finally tasted defeat as head coach of Rangers after his side was defeated 3-0 by rivals Celtic.
It was the first Old-firm clash for Van Bronckhorst as Rangers head coach, but it turned into one that he will quickly be looking to forget.
His side, which was without new signing Aaron Ramsey, found themselves 3-0 down at the break with Reo Hatate scoring twice before Liel Abada added a third.
There were no further goals after the break as Celtic eased to a victory which moves them to within one point of Rangers, who remain top of the table.
A painful first defeat for Van Bronckhorst, but they will look to bounce back when they face Hearts at Ibrox on Sunday.
Celtic were stunning particularly in first half.
Will have scouts scurrying to Japan.