Giovanni van Bronckhorst led his Rangers side to a comfortable 4-2 away win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Europa League clash on Thursday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Donyell Malen started up front for the German hosts but he struggled to make an impact against the Scottish leaders, who took the lead in the 38th minute through a James Tavernier penalty.
It was 2-0 before the break as Alfredo Morelos netted and the home fans made their feelings clear as Dortmund were loudly booed off the pitch.
John Lundstram’s fierce strike from the edge of the box made it 3-0 in the 49th minute before Jude Bellingham quickly pulled one back. However, hope for the hosts was quickly extinguished as Dan-Axel Zagadou’s own goal made it 4-1.
Malen was then substituted before Dortmund pulled back a consolation through Raphaël Guerreiro late on.
Borussia Dortmund now have it all to do in Scotland next week. For Van Bronckhorst it is a huge result.