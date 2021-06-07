Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek both trained away from the group as the Netherlands squad returned to home soil on Monday.
De Ligt and Van de Beek both sat in the stands as Netherlands defeated Georgia 3-0 on Sunday with both suffering from minor injuries.
De Ligt suffered a groin problem last week, while Van de Beek has minor fitness issues.
On Monday, the squad returned to Netherlands and during the training session both De Ligt and Van de Beek trained separately. Both players are set to be back in contention by the time that Netherlands open the Euros against Ukraine on Sunday.