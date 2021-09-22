Donny van de Beek played the full ninety minutes in Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to make changes for the League cup clash with Van de Beek allowed to start for the second time this season.
However, the Dutchman could not prevent his side from going out of the cup after a 1-0 loss. The only goal of the game was netted by Manuel Lanzini after nine minutes.
Van de Beek struggled to have a big impact on the game. He had 81 touches, completed 84% of his passes, but only completed one out of four attempted dribbles and put his only two shots off-target.
Van der beek is improving but the problem has started early than ever…..a trophy less season loading again
I like Donny Van de Beek, but needing to have a spectacular showing on the pitch because you are under pressure from lack of game time wears on a player. A show of confidence for another start might do wonders, otherwise I hope he looks elsewhere so he can play regularly.